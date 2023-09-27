The Unitarian Universalist Church of Brunswick’s Concerts for a Cause will present Magic 8 Ball in a performance at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 30. All proceeds from the concert will benefit two local charities, Midcoast New Mainers and Oasis Free Clinics.
Magic 8 Ball is a Midcoast acoustic band that plays Americana and folk music and is known for its outstanding musicianship, soaring three-part harmonies and good-natured humor.
Singer/songwriter and longtime musicians Ben Hunsberger on keyboard, Ted DeMille on guitar, and Chris Dombrowski on mandolin will introduce some new songs, a special nod to Gordon Lightfoot, and a slew of old fan favorites.
Doors open at 7 p.m., and the program will start at 7:30 pm. Tickets are $20 in advance, $25 at the door, $10 students/children. Tickets are available at the church office, Gulf of Maine Books, or at ticketstripe.com/Magic8BallMaine
