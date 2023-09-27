Some of the graduates of Midcoast Youth Center’s Career Opportunities and Advancing Skills Together workforce training program. Courtesy of Midcoast Youth Center

Midcoast Youth Center in Bath recently graduated 15 youth from its Career Opportunities and Advancing Skills Together workforce training program, which connects 16- to 24-year-old students to meaningful and engaging career and community learning opportunities.

COAST is a five-week training program covering topics such as writing a résumé, preparing for a job interview, financial literacy, teamwork and flexibility. After completion of the course, MYC helps place the students into a paid work experience. Eleven of the 15 students that graduated in late August are currently working, and the remaining four are either participating in an internship or actively pursuing employment.

The next COAST training starts on Oct. 24. Pre-registration is required. Contact MYC for more information. Interested businesses or organizations willing to host a participant of COAST can reach out to Jenn Dobransky, workforce development director at MYC,  at jenn@midcoastyouth.org or 770-1256.

