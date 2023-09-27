Silver Therapeutics, which operates seven marijuana dispensaries in Maine, Massachusetts and Vermont, plans to add a manufacturing wing to its Brunswick cultivation facility on Bibber Parkway.

The company will build the 2,000-square-foot manufacturing space in an existing warehouse at its 19,000-square-foot cultivation facility to make cannabis oil-infused chocolate bars and gummies and fill and package vape cartridges. The company will have the oil shipped in to make its products. The Planning Board unanimously approved the project Tuesday night.

The buildout is expected to cost $173,000, and four employees will work in the new space, according to documents the company submitted to the town. Attempts to reach a company representative Wednesday were unsuccessful.

“This is a relatively low-impact project,” founder Joshua Ferranto wrote in a letter to the town.

The company said it will obtain a commercial food-processing license from the state Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry. It will be the fourth adult-use cannabis manufacturing facility in town, with All Purpose Flower LLC operating one and LNI LLC operating two, according to state records. All Purpose Flower also operates an adult-use cultivation facility in town.

Last year, a Florida-based company was granted a rare federal license to grow marijuana for medical research at a Brunswick Landing facility.

Advertisement

Silver Therapeutics operates dispensaries in Portland, South Portland and Berwick. It operates three more in Massachusetts, one in Vermont and is planning to expand to New York.

“Through the operations of these businesses, the owners have developed a deep understanding of operating in a highly regulated state legal cannabis market with seed-to-sale tracking, robust packaging and labeling requirements, with mandatory testing,” attorney Hannah King, of Dentons, which represents Silver Therapeutics, wrote in its application to build the Brunswick manufacturing facility.

She said the new facility will have minimal impact to the environment and comply with the town’s odor regulations.

“The proposed use is most similar to a commercial bakery or candy-manufacturing facility and will not generate noise, smoke or particulate, dust or fumes, vibrations, or glare, or involve the storage of unregistered vehicles,” she wrote. “The building already utilizes best practices in the cannabis industry for odor mitigation for the cultivation facility, which prevents odors from impacting any use or structure within 300 feet, while allowing for proper ventilation.”

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: