Restorative Justice Project is set to begin hosting its fall round of volunteer training. The training, “Foundations of Community-Based Restorative Practices,” is the starting point for anyone wishing to volunteer with the Restorative Justice Project in Maine.

The series is meant to explore and experience what it could mean for each of us to approach our lives and our relationships with a restorative lens, mindset and world view. The fall training series meets from 10 a.m. to noon via Zoom on Tuesdays Oct. 3 through Nov. 21 (skipping Oct. 31).

Registration is required. For more information or to register, visit tinyurl.com/23sp2urm or contact Drew Himmelstein at drew@rjpmidcoast.org.

Harm Repair training will be available later for those who wish to continue. The project is particularly in need of volunteers interested in co-facilitating Harm Repair processes, especially in Sagadahoc County. This training will meet in person from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 4, 11 and 18 in Rockland.

