BRUNSWICK – Beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, Jeanette Emma Kenney, born Jeanette E. Hilton, 88, of Brunswick, went to heaven on Aug. 21, 2023, in Seattle, Wash. at the residence of her son Richard Kenney.

She was born on April 17, 1935 to Miles and Sadie Hilton in Castle Hill. She graduated from Brunswick High School in 1952. Jeanette worked in a variety of settings, as a beautician, a front desk assistant at Bath Memorial Hospital, and a secretary at Bath Iron Works in the Engineering Department.

She loved bowling, puzzles, playing board games, knitting, golf, and especially calling bingo for her friends at the Evergreens Senior Citizens Club, in Brunswick. Her love for baking was evident as she sent whoopie pies and all manner of baked goods to her children and grandchildren. She never forgot a birthday or anniversary, and sent beautiful letters and photos as well as cards and gifts making everyone feel special.

She is survived by her children, son, Ralph Kenney and wife Anita of Durant, Okla., son, Richard Kenney and wife Cindy of Seattle Wash., and daughter, Ruthette Gower of Pennsylvania; her grandchildren, Erika Kenney and husband Danny, with a great-granddaughter on the way; Erin Kenney, Sean Kenney, Anne Kenney, Miles Kenney and wife Kailey; and great-grandchild, Danielle. Also survived by her twin sister, Jean Evrard and family; along with numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.

Jeanette was preceded in death by her dear husband of 65 years, Warren Ralph Kenney of Brunswick; and parents Miles and Sadie Hilton; and brother, Frank Hilton and sister, Julia “Judy” Hilton, Connors, Hinkley.

A memorial service is planned for next April (2024) in the Bath/Brunswick area.

