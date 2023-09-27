BATH – Ann H. Parks, 91, of Harpswell, passed away peacefully at HillHouse in Bath, after a battle with dementia on Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023. She was born in China, Maine on Oct. 15, 1931, the daughter of the late Guy and Harriett (Melvin) Haskell. She married Richard Parks on Nov. 3, 1951. ﻿She was a member of the Augusta Bridge club for many years where she became a Life Master and played tournaments in USA, Canada, and Europe. She loved gardening and spent many hours with her flowers.﻿Ann is survived by her husband Richard; her son Thomas and his wife Wendy of Dover-Foxcroft, Maine; grandson Forrest and his wife Ann of Butte, Mont., grandson Matthew and his wife Aimee of Bowdoin, Maine; and sister Linda Wenzel of China, Maine.﻿She was predeceased by her daughter Barbara Parks; brothers Philip and Mark Haskell, brother-in-law Allen Wenzel; and her in-laws George and Lucy Parks.﻿At her request there will be no funeral. She will be laid to rest in Plymouth, Mass. at a future date.﻿The family would like to thank everyone, especially Debbie and Pebbles, at HillHouse Assisted Living for taking care of Ann.Please visit http://www.CrosmanFuneralHome.com to sign Ann’s guestbook and leave memories and condolences for the family.﻿

