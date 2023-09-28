In celebration of the Feast Day of St. Francis of Assisi, known for his love of all of God’s creatures, 25 church communities around Maine will hold Blessing of the Animals prayer services over the next two weeks. Animal lovers are invited to bring their pets to have them blessed and gently sprinkled with holy water. The services are a way of thanking God for the animals that bring companionship and joy to so many.

Midcoast services are at noon on Oct. 8 at St. Mary Church, 144 Lincoln St., in Bath, and St. Charles Borromeo Church, 132 McKeen St., in Brunswick.

Sept. 30

• 9:30 a.m. at St. Gregory the Great Church, 24 North Raymond Road, Gray.

• 10:30 a.m. at Holy Martyrs of North America Church, 266 Foreside Road, Falmouth.

Oct. 1

• 1 p.m. at St. Mary Church, 768 Ohio St., Bangor.

• 1 p.m. at St. Thomas Aquinas Church, 43 High St., Dover-Foxcroft.

• 2 p.m. at St. Athanasius & St. John Church, 126 Maine Ave., Rumford.

• 2 p.m. at St. Joseph Church, 225 South High St., Bridgton.

• 2 p.m. at St. Louis Church, 26 East Main St., Fort Kent. Donations of cat or dog food for the animal shelter are requested.

• 4 p.m. at Holy Name of Jesus Church, 8 Free St., Machias.

Oct. 4 – Feast Day of St. Francis of Assisi

• 7:45 a.m. at St. James School, 25 Graham St., Biddeford.

• 11 a.m. at St. Anthony Franciscan Monastery, 28 Beach Ave., Kennebunk.

• 4 p.m. at Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul, 122 Ash St., Lewiston.

• 4 p.m. at St. Augustine Church, 75 Northern Ave., Augusta.

• 4 p.m. at St. Margaret Episcopal Church, 95 Court St., Belfast. Joint service with Episcopal community.

• 5 p.m. at St. Joseph Church, 110 School St., Gardiner.

Oct. 7

• 10 a.m. at St. Bartholomew Church, 8 Two Lights Road, Cape Elizabeth.

• 10 a.m. at St. Catherine of Sienna Church, 32 Paris St., Norway.

• 10 a.m. at St. Louis Church. 279 Danforth St., Portland.

• 10 a.m. at St. Peter Church, 58 Cedar St., East Millinocket.

• 10 a.m. at St. Pius X Church, 492 Ocean Ave., Portland.

• Noon at Holy Family Church, 145 Pritham Ave., Greenville.

• 1 p.m. at St. Mary of the Visitation Church, 110 Military St., Houlton.

Oct. 8

• Noon at St. Charles Borromeo Church, 132 McKeen St., Brunswick.

• Noon at St. Faustina Church, 370 Main St., Jackman.

• Noon at St. Mary Church, 144 Lincoln St., Bath.

• 3 p.m. at Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, 307 Congress St., Portland.

• 3 p.m. at St. Christopher Church, 15 Central Ave., Peaks Island.

