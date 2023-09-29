BRUNSWICK – Nancy L. (Higgins) Johansen Morin, 84, was born in Brunswick, the daughter of Beatrice and Walter Higgins. She attended St. John’s School and graduated Brunswick High, class of 1957.

Nancy met her first husband Robert “Bob” Johansen and raised their three children together, Mary, Lisa, and Kristina. After Bob’s sudden passing, Nancy met and married Raymond B. Morin (Brunswick); they marked 45 years of marriage this year.

As a young woman, Nancy followed her brother, Dr. Walter L. Higgins, Jr. into dentistry, working as an assistant in several offices, before joining his practice as a bookkeeper. Additionally, Nancy and Raymond co-owned Brunswick Key and Lock after purchasing it together from her father, Walter Higgins, Sr. It continues to operate today, 68 years and counting, as a family affair.

Nancy had a deep love of flowers, her favorite being anything purple. This started as a hobby in the garden beds of their home, later leading to her career as a floral assistant. Friends and neighbors still remark on their beautiful gardens.

After the passing of daughter Lisa, Nancy’s community and circle of friends continued to grow. Herself finding solace in grief counseling services, she went on to train as a Hospice volunteer and became a Bereavement Facilitator at CHANS. Nancy always looked to enhance the quality of care she gave; therefore, she became a certified Reiki Healer. During her 10-plus years at CHANS, she logged over 2,000 hours and twice received the “Volunteer of the Year” award.

Nancy enjoyed many travels with her family and friends, including adventures to England, France, Disney, Hershey Park, Bermuda, St John VI, and recently, Italy.

Summers at their family cottage on White’s Island (Harpswell) were dearest to her heart. The hand-built walls are lined with photo collages and countless memories of times through the years together.

In the last few years of her life, Nancy battled Alzheimer’s. Hospice was instrumental in supporting Nancy and her family during the last few months before her passing on Sept. 18, 2023 at Bodwell House.

Nancy is survived by her daughters Mary and Kristina; husband, Raymond; brother, Walt; six grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren, all of whom stood vigil together over her final days, recounting cherished memories with the support of her lifelong friends.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, Oct. 7 at St. Charles Borromeo Church, 132 McKeen St., Brunswick. The family will be receiving guests at 9 a.m. before mass at 10 a.m., with a reception to follow in the hall after the interment at St John’s Cemetery.

To offer condolences and share fond memories please visit http://www.brackettfh.com to view Nancy’s online memorial.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to

CHANS Home Health & Hospice,

45 Baribeau Dr.,

Brunswick, ME 04011.

Memo: “In Memory of Nancy Morin, Volunteer Appreciation.”

