FREEPORT — Audrey Marchildon scored on a pass from Maddy Sweet with 1:45 to play as Mt. Ararat earned a 2-2 draw with Freeport in field hockey action Saturday.

Lydia Hiltz scored early in the fourth quarter to give Mt. Ararat (6-2-1) the lead. Reed Proscia and Sophia Bradford answered to give Freeport (6-2-1) the lead.

Danika Siatras had eight saves for the Eagles, while Maddie Kryzak turned aside 14 shots for the Falcons.

GIRLS SOCCER

CAPE ELIZABETH 3, BRUNSWICK 1: Evelyn Agrodnia had three assists in the first half as the Capers (9-1) beat the Dragons (7-3) in an interclass showdown in Cape Elizabeth.

Noelle Mallory and Hailey Gorham scored to give Cape a 2-0 lead. Molly Tefft made it 2-1 for Brunswick, before Mallory scored her second goal.

Juliana Morin made 14 saves for Brunswick. Ellis Piper stopped seven shots for Cape Elizabeth.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: