Morse High School alums will celebrate 55 years of its homecoming tradition on Oct. 6 and 7.

Festivities kick off on Friday with a soccer game between the Morse High School and Gardiner High School junior varsity girls’ squads at 3:30 p.m. This will be followed by a varsity girls’ soccer game between Morse and Gardiner at 5:15 p.m., and a varsity boys’ soccer game between Morse and North Yarmouth Academy at 7 p.m. At halftime of the varsity girls’ soccer game, the Bath Middle School girls’ soccer team will play against Woolwich. At halftime of the varsity boys’ soccer game, the middle school seventh and eighth grade boys’ soccer teams will compete.

On Saturday, homecoming games continue with a girls’ field hockey game between Morse and Oak Hill at 9 a.m. At 1:15 p.m., the Morse High School golf and cross-country teams will be recognized for their homecoming tournament and meet. Finally, at 1:30 p.m., the Morse Shipbuilder football team will play against Mountain Valley.

There will be raffles and giveaways on both days of the homecoming festivities. Project Graduation will host bake sales, and the snack shack hand-cut fries and other goodies will be available all weekend.

