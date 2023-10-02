Morse High School alums will celebrate 55 years of its homecoming tradition on Oct. 6 and 7.
Festivities kick off on Friday with a soccer game between the Morse High School and Gardiner High School junior varsity girls’ squads at 3:30 p.m. This will be followed by a varsity girls’ soccer game between Morse and Gardiner at 5:15 p.m., and a varsity boys’ soccer game between Morse and North Yarmouth Academy at 7 p.m. At halftime of the varsity girls’ soccer game, the Bath Middle School girls’ soccer team will play against Woolwich. At halftime of the varsity boys’ soccer game, the middle school seventh and eighth grade boys’ soccer teams will compete.
On Saturday, homecoming games continue with a girls’ field hockey game between Morse and Oak Hill at 9 a.m. At 1:15 p.m., the Morse High School golf and cross-country teams will be recognized for their homecoming tournament and meet. Finally, at 1:30 p.m., the Morse Shipbuilder football team will play against Mountain Valley.
There will be raffles and giveaways on both days of the homecoming festivities. Project Graduation will host bake sales, and the snack shack hand-cut fries and other goodies will be available all weekend.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have a commenting profile? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login first for digital access. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.