As many have now settled into their fall routines, it’s time to re-engage with some of the business networking events that have so much value to our local businesses. Here are five October events that can help grow your connections and your brand.

Drinks with Neighbors, Oct. 10

Have you seen what’s been happening in Lisbon lately? Long known for the Moxie Festival, Lisbon has added so much more in terms of events, businesses and development over the last five to six years. The Lisbon Economic and Community Development office, a division of the town of Lisbon, is a member of both our Bath-Brunswick Regional Chamber and the L/A Metro Chamber and understands that their growth is helped by being involved in both markets.

Last year, they hosted a joint networking event in Lisbon and invited businesses from each of the chambers, and they’re doing it again next week. Drinks with Neighbors is exactly what it sounds like, as our chamber members and the L/A Metro chamber businesses are invited to Olive Pit Brewing to mingle with each other and Lisbon business leaders from 5-7 p.m.. It’s not more complicated than that but such a great way to grow your market and meet some business leaders who may be outside of your normal target region. Plus, Olive Pit Brewing’s beers, and food from Flux, is a draw in and of itself. If you’d like to register, the event is on the chamber’s event calendar under Oct. 10 at midcoastmaine.com.

How Do I Get There from Here?: SBA and CEI Small Business Q&A Workshop, Oct. 18

We’re thrilled to be launching a brand-new workshop series for our local businesses from 10-11:30 a.m. on Oct. 18 right at the chamber office. Though they may not broadcast it, many business leaders are struggling right now with workforce, finances, growing their markets and so much more. We’ve created the “How Do I Get there From Here?” series, as a way to bring some educational resources to our local businesses.

This first workshop, which is free to attend for both members and non-members alike, will focus on free business resources and best practice advice for small businesses and entrepreneurs. The Small Business Administration and Coastal Enterprises Inc. helps fledgling businesses and longstanding small businesses with practical advice, know-how and support, and will be on-hand sharing ideas with you.

Allison Hopkins, owner of Wilcox Wellness & Fitness in Brunswick, utilized these resources in starting and growing her business (even during the pandemic). She’ll share what resources she used from these two organizations, demonstrating some real-world applications.

Advertisement

This event is one part presentation and one part Q&A period for you to ask questions and bring forward your issues to get their advice. The presenters will introduce you to some concepts, resources and best practices, and then the Q&A will begin. Topics to be covered will include: employee retention strategies, off-season business tips, customer/audience identification and product improvement. To register, visit midcoastmaine.com and find the link under the event calendar for Oct. 18.

Chamber After Hours at Reform Physical Therapy, Topsham, Oct. 18

Our next monthly open house for members and other business leaders will be held at Reform Physical Therapy’s Topsham location from 5-7 p.m. on Oct. 18. If you haven’t attended a Chamber After Hours lately (or ever) it’s something you ought to consider. We regularly have 50-75 attendees or more for these low-pressure networking events while business leaders mingle with a drink and some finger food while getting to know one another. Though we invite the chamber members monthly, perspective members are welcome, too. Plus, Reform has a great facility and has quite a story to tell, so seeing their space and learning about all they do will be beneficial, too. You can register on the BBRC website at midcoastmaine.com.

12@12 Networking Lunch, Oct. 25

We’re working on storytelling for our 12@12 series as we’ve had numerous business leaders make connections and build meaningful business partnerships from meeting at one of our free lunches held once per month. Typically, it’s hard to quantify the impact of networking, but 12@12 is one way we can. It’s 12 business leaders getting together for lunch, and each gets five minutes to share their story. It couldn’t be easier, and it’s so productive — plus, who doesn’t like a free lunch? Members interested in attending the next one from noon to 1:30 p.m. on Oct. 25 should contact Anthony at the BBRC office at anthony@midcoastmaine.com.

MTF tree sponsor deadline Oct. 31 (or sooner)

We’re ridiculously excited for the 5th Annual Midcoast Tree Festival happening Nov. 17-19 and Nov. 26-28 at St. John’s Community Center in Brunswick. It looks like we aren’t the only ones excited, as we have expanded to offering 55 tree spaces this year (a 25% increase) and we already have commitments for 36 of them! With only 19 spaces left, now is the time for you to sign up.

The registration deadline is technically Oct. 31 for tree registration, but if we fill the 19 spots before then, then we are full and registration will close early. The registration deadline is so early because we’re required by state guidelines to submit the tree lists when we apply for the license, 10 business days prior to the event.

It’s such a fun way for your staff to get into the holiday spirit, and there is very little that matches the feeling your business will get knowing you gave a family over $500 in gifts for the holidays. Not to mention, it’s a great family-friendly fundraising event for our chamber, Meals on Wheels and All Saints Parish.

For regular updates on the Midcoast Tree Festival, follow the MTF Facebook page at facebook.com/MidcoastTreeFestival.

To register your company, organization or collection of families to produce a tree space, either contact me at cory@midcoastmaine.com or download the guidelines on the MTF page of our website at midcoastmaine.com.

Cory King is executive director of the Bath-Brunswick Regional Chamber of Commerce.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: