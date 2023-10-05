The Bath City Council Wednesday night rejected a proposal by The Bath Golf Club to drop from 18 to nine holes and build townhouses after opposition from golfers and neighbors, leaving the club to explore alternatives that could include converting the entire property to a housing development.

The club, built in 1932 as a nine-hole course, hasn’t been profitable since it expanded to 18 holes in the mid-1990s, according to managing member Sean McCarthy. He said a redevelopment could return the club to profitability.

But club members, including some with minority ownership stakes, said they want to keep all 18 holes, and neighbors said the townhouses would spoil the area’s rural setting.

“This is a lose-lose idea for both golfers and property owners alike,” Bill Gray, who lives near the course, told the council. “Golfers, club members and investors would suffer the loss of nine holes of a treasured 18-hole golf course that they’ve enjoyed for at least the past 30 years. On the other hand, property owners would lose their view in exchange for some ungodly townhouse.”

The club, managed by Resurrection Golf, which also operates courses in Orono and Wells, asked the council to change land use regulations so it could keep a nine-hole course alongside the townhouses. The council, citing public opposition and a lack of information, unanimously rejected having the Planning Board review the proposed changes, effectively stopping the project.

“I have gotten more emails and phone calls on this topic than any other topic combined in the last year,” said Councilor Miriam Johnson. “And I haven’t gotten a single comment in favor of this.

“It seems apparent … that neighbors are not on board.”

McCarthy said the club will consider alternatives, including converting the entire golf course into a housing development.

“We’re exploring options,” he said.

He told the council the club could build a maximum of 60-70 townhouses on the 120-acre property.

Jason McIntosh, who lives near the club, said it’s one of the only rural areas in the city and townhouses wouldn’t mesh well.

“This is a popular route to walk, bike and jog on,” he said. “Doubling the traffic can only increase the chances of a serious accident.”

McCarthy said the club explored setting aside some of the townhouses for affordable housing. He started working at the club in 2012 as part of the maintenance crew and was part of a group that purchased the club in 2016 in a debt-for-equity deal. He declined to discuss the specifics of the club’s financial situation but said a redevelopment could clear the club’s debt and put it on the road to profitability.

The club has 247 members. The course was designed by golf architect Wayne Stiles, who designed courses along the East Coast. The club has a restaurant and frequently hosts weddings. Each winter, trails are plowed for the public to cross-country ski and its hills are used for sledding.

Jim Hummer, a minority investor in the club, claimed Resurrection Golf has mismanaged the club.

“Is there any reason to think this team can manage a real estate development and a nine-hole golf course?” he said.

McCarthy declined to respond to the mismanagement claim.

Hummer said he and his wife invested in the club to help keep the 18-hole course running.

“We bought our shares only to save the course, with no expectation of monetary gain,” he said. “We’re not trying to make money out of this.

“The golf course is an asset to this city.”

