The Patten Free Library is now accepting submissions to its annual writing contest. Now in its 10th year, the writing contest awards prizes in both short fiction and nonfiction in multiple categories for teens and adults.

What began in 2013 as a fiction and memoir contest for teens has since expanded to include all kinds of nonfiction, as well as an adult category. Beginning this year, the contest is expanding teen submissions to include anyone in sixth grade and above.

The contest runs until Dec. 1, at which point submissions will be judged by a panel that includes library staff, trustees, local teachers, community members and the Teen Library Council. First ($100) and second prize ($50) gift certificates will be awarded in each category. Winners will be honored at a reception in January 2024 and winning entries will be published on the library website. The Writing Contest is made possible with support from the Friends of the Patten Free Library.

Submissions are accepted from adult and teens who live or attend school in the Patten Free Library service area (Arrowsic, Bath, Georgetown, West Bath and Woolwich). Visit patten.lib.me.us/writing23/ to view the complete guidelines and learn how to enter.

