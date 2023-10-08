Several Midcoast communities have been awarded state grants to help combat the effects of climate change.

Bowdoinham, Harpswell and Phippsburg each received $50,000 through the Community Resilience Partnership Community Action Grant. Bath received $15,000. They are among 53 communities across the state to receive the grants through a $2.4 million investment from Maine’s Office of Policy Innovation and the Future, established by Gov. Janet Mills.

Bowdoinham plans to use the funds to stabilize shoreline erosion, revegetate areas susceptible to flooding and restore wetland. In addition, it plans to make a 20-acre parcel on Merrymeeting Bay accessible for people with disabilities.

The process to select a contractor for this work is slated to begin in December, allowing sitework to begin in April 2024.

“Following the spring flooding damage in Sagadahoc County, this couldn’t come at a better time,” said Rep. Sally Cluchey, D-Bowdoinham. “I’m grateful to the Mills administration for their forward-thinking efforts on climate action, and I look forward to continuing our work in the Legislature to protect Maine’s natural resources for future generations.”

Mills announced the Community Resilience grants in December 2021. Since then, the state has awarded $6.1 million to more than 100 communities across the state.

Portland was awarded $45,200 and plans to use it for a climate resiliency zoning project that protects against storm surge and sea level rise, as well as a sustainable neighborhoods project. Grants range in size from $5,000-$50,000 and are intended to incentivize a baseline level of climate action across the state, according to the Community Resilience Partnership website.

