James Taylor tribute artist Bill Griese will perform his “Sweet Baby James” show at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 13, at the Franco Center. “Join other James Taylor fans for the timeless music of the six-time Grammy winner, with a performance that needs to be heard,” said Jake Hodgkin, Franco Center production manager.

Griese brings the songs and stories of Taylor in an authentic way, using his spot-on vocals and skillful guitar playing. It’s a natural and respectful homage to an American original. “Whether you’re a lifelong or casual JT fan, this show is one not to miss,” said Hodgkin.

Walking Man Productions presents the ultimate James Taylor experience, with favorites like “Fire & Rain,” “You’ve Got a Friend,” “Shower the People,” “How Sweet It Is,” “Steamroller,” and more, at the Franco Center. Included in the show are hidden gems for a Taylor-made show honoring one of America’s greatest troubadours, according to the musician’s press release.

Doors and cash bar open at 6 p.m., with the concert starting at 7 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online at francocenter.org/shows or by phone at (207) 689-2000. Tickets can also be purchased in person at our box office between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

Tier 1 tickets in advance are $30 and at the door $35. Tier 2 tickets in advance are $25 and at the door $30.

Watch and listen to Sweet Baby James musical videos on Griese’s website at sweetbabyjamesofficial.com/videos