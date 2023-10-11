UUCB Concerts for a Cause presents an evening with the renowned folk singers Claudia Schmidt and Sally Rogers at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 28 at the Brunswick UU Church, 1 Middle St. in Brunswick. All proceeds from the concert will be given to this season’s charities, Oasis Free Clinics and Mid Coast New Mainers Group.

Schmidt and Rogers, both Michigan natives, have each shared their talents as solo artists and as a duo. For over four decades, they have been performing together, demonstrating a deep musical connection onstage. They have played at prestigious folk venues around the world and were regulars on Garrison Keillor’s “Prairie Home Companion.” Their harmonies, double dulcimer work, and the mix of six- and 12-string guitars make up their wide repertoire of originals and traditional songs.

Rogers is an accomplished musician, songwriter, storyteller, and educator. Over her career, she has recorded more than a dozen albums and has established herself as a preeminent voice in folk music. She began her career as a full-time touring musician in 1979, after encouragement from Stan Rogers, the legendary Canadian singer-songwriter. Rogers has toured extensively, performing as well as teaching workshops with adults and children. She has also appeared many times on “A Prairie Home Companion” and Mountain Stage and is a favorite at folk and storytelling festivals.

Schmidt is a powerful vocalist who describes herself as a “creative noisemaker,” engaging audiences with folk classics, jazz, blues, bawdy verses and humorous parodies. She has recorded 16 of her own albums and four with Sally Rogers. Her widely acclaimed folk and jazz-based compositions have found their way into radio, TV, film and theater productions. Her musical theater performances include “Gales of November,” a 2005 retelling of the tragic 1975 sinking of the ship Edmund Fitzgerald. Like Sally Rogers, Claudia has appeared numerous times on “A Prairie Home Companion,” solo and as a duo with Sally.

Schmidt and Rogers’ 1987 album “Closing the Distance” was voted by public radio stations throughout the country as one of the 10 most popular albums of the year. In they released their fourth collaborative album “We are Welcomed,” which celebrates love, friendship and social justice, themes that have been the cornerstone of their intertwined careers for decades.

Tickets are $20 in advance, $25 at the door, $10 students/children. Tickets are available at the church office, Gulf of Maine Books, or at ticketstripe.com/sallyclaudia.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: