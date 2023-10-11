The Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference cross country championships Saturday will be held at Messalonskee High School.

The races were moved from Cony because its course is still unsuitable for competition.

“It’s the middle section of the course,” Cony Athletic Director TJ Maines said. “The city and our coach have been working hard to get it right, but we just couldn’t get there.”

Maines added the flooding early in the season prevented the Rams from hosting any meets this fall.

“The course never settled in,” he said. “It never came back.”

The KVAC B girls and boys races are scheduled for 11 and 11:45 a.m., respectively. The KVAC A races will follow at 2:30 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

The KVAC volleyball championships are set for Monday at Cony. Messalonskee, Gardiner, Brewer and Hampden Academy qualified. The semifinals will be at 4:30 p.m. before the championship match is played at 6:30 p.m.

The KVAC all-conference teams will also be announced.

MESSALONSKEE 3, LEWISTON 0: The unbeaten Eagles (12-0) earned the sweep in Lewiston.

Messalonskee won the match in three sets, 25-5, 25-18, 25-9. The Blue Devils (4-7) fell behind 17-1 in the second set but battled back and significantly closed the gap.

Isabella Enos tallied seven digs, an ace, a kill and an assist for Lewiston, while Aubrey Peer had four aces and four digs.

FIELD HOCKEY

HALL-DALE 1, MOUNTAIN VALLEY 0: Brooke Michaud’s goal in the first period lift the Bulldogs in Farmingdale.

“It feels amazing (to get the win),” said Michaud, a senior captain. “The ball just came across the circle, I was by the post and just hit it right in.”

Hall-Dale improved to 7-5. Mountain Valley fell to 4-8.

The win snapped a two-game losing streak for the Bulldogs, who dropped a 2-0 game to the Falcons on Oct. 4.

“This is awesome, this is what we needed,” Hall-Dale head coach Amber Estes said. “We’ve been in a funk. One of our players is out with an injury. We have a brand new player this year… (This win) is exactly what we needed.”

DIRIGO 5, OAK HILL 1: The Cougars (10-1) won their eighth consecutive game, taking down the Raiders (5-6-2) in Wales.

Grace Averill scored two goals and assisted on two more for Dirigo, which jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first quarter. Alyssa Ellis and Nicole Turnbull scored off assists by Averill, then Emily Woods added an unassisted tally.

Oak Hill’s Grace Behne, assisted by Izzy Whitaker, cut the deficit to 3-1 with a third-quarter goal. Averill capped the scoring with two goals in the fourth period.

The Cougars kept Raiders goalie Sierra Lane busy with 28 shots on goal, but Lane was up to the challenge, making 23 saves. Dirigo goalie Keira Kelley stopped five shots.

BOYS SOCCER

RANGELEY 4, SPRUCE MOUNTAIN 1: The Lakers (4-5-1), led by Anthony Whittier, pulled away during the second half in Jay.

The game was tied 1-1 at halftime, then Rangeley scored three second-half goals. Whittier led the Lakers with three goals, while Tucker Beaulieu scored one.

Jesse Lewis set up Jonathan Hines for Spruce Mountain’s lone goal. Blake Gemelli finished with five saves for the Phoenix (2-8-1).

GIRLS SOCCER

MARANACOOK 3, MONMOUTH ACADEMY/WINTHROP 0: Natalie Mohlar had two goals and an assist as the Black Bears (12-0) won in Readfield to remain undefeated.

Evelyn Stevenson also scored for Maranacook, while Cooper Davis added an assist. Keeper Devyn Eliasen made four saves.

June Foyt made 16 saves in goal for Monmouth/Winthrop (8-3-1). Two of the Mustangs’ three losses have come at the hands of the Black Bears.

