Brunswick police on Friday night said officers subdued a man in a mental health crisis who nearly fell from an upper floor of the Woodlawn Towers apartment complex on Water Street.

Police Chief Scott Stewart said officers received a call at about 6:40 p.m. that the man was hanging out of a window yelling and the caller was concerned he was going to fall. Officers encountered the man, who wouldn’t go inside and made suicidal statements, according to Stewart.

“The person was clearly in mental distress, yelling and sobbing at times,” he said.

After three hours of talking to the man, he went back inside, at which point officers entered the apartment and took the man into protective custody, according to Stewart. The man bit an officer, who was treated at Mid Coast Hospital, the chief said.

The man, who faces assault charges, was also taken to Mid Coast Hospital for a mental evaluation. Stewart did not disclose his identity because it was a mental health call.

