Reporters for The Forecaster/American Journal/Lakes Region Weekly were honored Saturday night at Maine Press Association’s annual awards ceremony.

Drew Johnson received a first-place award in the “Continuing Coverage” category for weekly newspapers for his reporting last year on the proposed school project in Cape Elizabeth. Johnson also took second place in the Arts and Lifestyle category for his May 2022 story, “Portland-based rock band Rigometrics ready to roll.”

Mikayla Patel took home a second-place award for Features for her October 2022 story on a Meetinghouse Arts’ production of “Our Town,” “Performance honors two young Freeport lives lost.”

Sydney Richelieu received a third-place award in the Health category for her February 2023 story, “Games with grandfather inspire new chess club for those with memory loss.”

“These staff writers work so hard every week to get community news out to their readers, so it’s great to see them officially recognized for their excellent work,” said Forecaster Editor Amy Canfield.

Former Forecaster reporter John Terhune, now with the Portland Press Herald, received the annual Bob Drake Young Writer’s Award, which recognizes a journalist with fewer than three years of full-time experience in the field.

