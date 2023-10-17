Bath Savings President and CEO Glenn Hutchinson recently announced the election of Jeffrey Geiger and Lois Skillings to the board of trustees.

A Bath resident, Geiger holds degrees in naval architecture and marine engineering. His extensive career in the shipbuilding industry includes serving as president of both Bath Iron Works and Electric Boat before retiring in 2019. Geiger previously served on the boards of the Chocolate Church Performing Arts Center and United Way of Mid Coast Maine.

Skillings spent 43 years working at Mid Coast-Parkview, as a registered nurse, then chief nursing officer and finally as president/CEO for 12 years before retiring this year. During her career, Skillings served on a number of boards, including United Way of Mid Coast Maine, Midcoast Regional Redevelopment Authority, USM Foundation and Medical Mutual Insurance Company of Maine. Skillings grew up in Pownal and currently resides in Brunswick.

“We are excited to welcome Jeffrey Geiger and Lois Skillings to the Bath Savings’ board of trustees,” Hutchinson said in a prepared release. “Their broad professional backgrounds, dedication to the community, and familiarity with the people and communities we serve make them invaluable assets to our organization.”

