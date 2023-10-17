Brunswick’s town manager on Monday night announced he plans to step down from his post in January.

John Eldridge, 67, has been in the position since 2014, following 26 years as the town’s finance director. He said he plans to retire.

“It’s time,” he said. “It’s hard to let go, but it feels right.”

“We are all grateful for all the time you have dedicated to this town,” council Chairperson James Mason said. “I’ve seen your dedication to this town, and I think everybody sitting around this table is very grateful for that.

“You deserve to go retire and enjoy evenings at home on Mondays.”

Mason said the council will discuss the search for a new manager at its next meeting on Nov. 6.

Fellow councilors said Eldridge led the town with a steady hand through watershed events like the development of Brunswick Landing after the naval air station closed, the coronavirus pandemic and the housing market boom.

“We’ve had a lot of crises come our way, and he has been a stabilizing force,” Councilor Dan Ankeles said. “John Eldridge loves Brunswick, and he puts in so much of his time to make Brunswick the best place it can be.

“He has made a lasting contribution to our community.”

Councilor Kathy Wilson said Eldridge has a difficult job and made decisions with citizens’ best interests in mind. She cited a recent revaluation mandated by state law that was delayed after an outcry from residents facing steep tax hikes.

“We agreed we had to redo it and wait a bit,” she said. “He was more than willing to fix it.”

Eldridge said he could have retired several years ago but stayed because of the connection he feels to the town.

“A better part of my life has been here,” he said. “My kids went to school here, the whole thing.”

He credited town staff and councilors over his tenure.

“The people we have here now, the staff, I appreciate them, and it makes it kind of hard,” he said. “They do a fantastic job for Brunswick under some difficult circumstances.

“I appreciate the support of this council.”

“He’s been a good manager,” Wilson said. “He’s always listened and taken us seriously.”

Ankeles credited Eldridge for helping the town conserve 144 acres at the former air station and renovate the high school track.

“A lot of things are in good shape,” Eldridge said. “I hope they can stay that way for a while.”

