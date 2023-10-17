TOPSHAM – Sharon A. Cahill of Topsham and formally of Bath passed away Wednesday, October 11, 2023 at her home with her daughter and significant other, Will by her side.

Sharon was with the Morse High School class of 1961 and then attended Pierre’s Beauty School in Portland. Sharon retired from Bath Iron Works after 21 years in 1995 and with her husband moved to Florida, where she volunteered at the Country-side hospital in Palm Harbor and for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Tampa Bay Rays.

She was a member of the Brunswick Lodge of Elks and the Bath American Legion, Post 21.

Born on July 4, 1943, the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Arthur Wing of Bath. She leaves behind one daughter Terri L. Cahill of Augusta, her significant other Will Proctor of Topsham, many nieces, nephews, cousins and several close friends.

She was predeceased by her husband John R. Cahill and brother William C. Wing of Bath.

She was loved by everyone she met and there wasn’t anything that she wouldn’t do to help someone out. In her leisure time she enjoyed playing golf and attending happy hour, anywhere there were people. It was at the Bath Elks Friday night happy hour that she reconnected with Will Proctor, who she has been with for the past 10 years.

A graveside service will take place on Friday, October 20, 2023 at 2pm at Oak Grove Cemetery in Bath. Entrance to the cemetery is off Oak Grove Ave., between the ponds. A celebration of life will follow at the Elks Club, 179 Park Row, Brunswick.

Arrangements are by Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High Street, Bath, Maine 04530. Condolences may be made online at http://www.DaigleFuneralHome.com.

