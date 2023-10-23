The Brunswick Guild Fine Craft Show is back for its seventh season exhibiting fine craft of 35-plus Maine Craft Association artists at Fort Andross, 14 Maine St., Brunswick. The show runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 28-29.

The guild show is a creative marketplace welcoming the public to see, collect and learn about Maine craft traditions and fine objects of high quality made by a membership of dedicated, talented and accomplished craft artists. The exhibitors will present their handmade objects of adornment and artistry in a variety of media categories including basketry, ceramics, decorative and wearable fiber, furniture, glass, jewelry, metal, mixed media, paper, and wood.

Happening concurrently will be an artists open studio event throughout the mill featuring more Main Craft Association members, friends and fellow artists in the community.

Weekend admission is $5; 18 and under enter for free. For more information, email Lizz Brown, show director, at lizz@shopmainecraft.com or visit shopmainecraft.com.

