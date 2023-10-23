The Restorative Justice Project Maine is hosting a discussion about current data on crime, belonging and safety in Sagadahoc County, along with the University of Southern Maine’s Catherine Cutler Institute and the Sagadahoc County Sheriff’s Office. The free event is from 5-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 2, at the West Bath Fire Station.
Over the past year, the Restorative Justice Project Maine has hosted community listening sessions throughout the region to hear about the needs and concerns of local residents. The organization has gathered themes from previous listening sessions, analyzed data provided by the sheriff’s office and examined publicly available data. The Restorative Justice Project at next week’s event will offer data on community safety, well-being, mental health and substance use, and will brainstorm ways that to collectively work to reduce crime, and increase safety and belonging in the local community.
Light refreshments will be served. RSVP to the event at secure.everyaction.com/NoblD3KpWUamnvxhDdxCvA2.
The Restorative Justice Project Maine is a nonprofit organization that promotes fundamental change in communities, schools and institutions, and the ways justice is practiced. Its mission is to promote a justice that is community-based, repairs harm, and creates safety and well-being for all.
