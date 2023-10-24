Bath Savings Bank recently donated $2,500 to Brunswick’s Independence Association for energy efficiency improvements at the organization’s Spring Street group home in Brunswick.

The nonprofit association, which has provided programming, employment opportunities and housing to people with intellectual disabilities in the Brunswick area since 1966, It operates 12 group homes and the Spindleworks art center.

The donation will be used as part of $24,000 in improvements to the 51-year-old Spring Street group home. The association is replacing the home’s windows and said it is still short the full amount it needs.

Anyone willing to donate to the project can contact Hilary Hendricks, the association’s director of philanthropy, at hhendricks@iaofmaine.org.

