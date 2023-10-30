Kids dressed as all manner of ghouls, heroes and princesses take to the streets this week for Halloween shenanigans.

Brunswick’s annual Halloween parade and Freeport’s downtown trick-or-treating is Tuesday, while Soggy Dog Designs’ 15th annual Trick-or-Treat Tromp is Saturday in Bath. The latter event had been scheduled for last weekend but was postponed due to the mass shooting in Lewiston.

Midcoast authorities have not announced restrictions on trick-or-treating for Halloween Tuesday; communities in the region generally do not have set trick-or-treating hours.

Brunswick’s Halloween parade starts at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday on Maine Street by the Town Mall. The parade will march to Bank Street, Federal Street and School Street before returning to the mall around 5:05 p.m., where a tent-or-treat will be held through 6:15 p.m. Local organizations and volunteers will hand out candy from decorated tents; there will be a photo booth at the event.

Trick-or-treating will be held from 4-6 p.m. Tuesday in downtown Freeport; participating businesses will have trick-or-treat signs in windows and doors.

Soggy Dog Designs’ Trick-or-Treat Tromp starts at 3 p.m. at Library Park in Bath, where there will be carnival games, music, face painting and a photo booth. At 4 p.m., attendees will “tromp” to downtown businesses and organizations along Front Street for trick-or-treating.

