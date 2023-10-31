Patten Free Library is looking for artists for their 2023 Tiny Art Show.
Participants will each receive a 3-by-3-inch mini-canvas to complete in whatever medium they choose using the theme of “starry night.” This theme aligns with the Patten Free Library’s annual Starry Night Luminary Walk in December.
“Our Tiny Art Show in 2022 was such a success that we wanted to do it again,” Programs and Outreach Manager Hannah Lackoff said in a prepared release. “It’s a wonderful way to showcase artists in our community of all ages, mediums and abilities. In 2022, we had nearly 100 submissions on our ocean theme. We can’t wait to see what creative ways the artists choose to interpret this year’s theme!”
Canvases will be on display beginning Dec. 16 at A Night at the Patten and auctioned off to raise money for the library. Grab-and-go kits containing a canvas, paint, paintbrush and submission instructions will be available throughout the month of November while supplies last.
