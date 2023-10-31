Bowdoin Community Cares is sponsoring a Fill the Firetruck event Saturday, Nov. 4, to help fill the shelves of Bowdoin’s Friends Helping Community food pantry. The event will be held from 9 a.m. to noon at Bowdoin Central School, 1460 Main St., Bowdoin.

Participants will receive one ticket for every pound of nonperishable food they donate or two tickets for every dollar they donate. Be sure that donated items have not expired.

Tickets can be entered to win one of many raffle prizes, including a Hilti drill driver, a bicycle, Halo scooter, winter jackets, beef from Caldwell Farm in Turner, homemade quilts and blankets, pillows, L.L. Bean snow tube, children’s winter boots, and a Swiffer wet jet.

