A Massachusetts man faces numerous charges after leading police on a high-speed chase that ended after officers used spike mats to puncture the vehicle’s tires, according to a Brunswick police news release.

Tyler Crossen, 22, of Harwich, Massachusetts, was taken to Cumberland County Jail. He has been charged with criminal speeding, operating under the influence, eluding an officer, refusing to submit to arrest, reckless conduct, aggravated criminal mischief and passing a roadblock, according to police. His bail was set at $10,000.

The chase started after police responded to a 911 hang-up call near Cushing Street shortly after 11:40 a.m. Officers found the caller, who told police that an intoxicated driver who had made suicidal statements was driving away in a pickup truck, according to the release.

Police pursued the truck up Route 1 toward Bath. When the Sagadahoc County Sherriff’s Office and Bath Police Department were notified of the pursuit, they deployed spike mats in an attempt to immobilize the vehicle. Crossen avoided the mats and started driving back toward Brunswick on Route 1.

Police there used another spike mat to puncture the tires and end the pursuit. Police arrested Crossen after a “short struggle,” according to the release.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: