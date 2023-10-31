“In the Arena” is a podcast for Mainers interested in a deeper understanding of the political issues facing our state, featuring former TV anchor/reporter Pat Callaghan, former Republican state Sen. Phil Harriman and former Democratic Portland mayor Ethan Strimling.

This week, on Episode 4 of “In The Arena,” Pat, Ethan and Phil look into into the Lewiston shootings to understand what happened and possible solutions to prevent it from happening again. They address Jared Golden’s reversal on his previous opposition to an assault weapons ban, the adequacy of Maine’s yellow flag law, and what further steps Maine and Governor Mills should take on gun safety and mental health care.

In their lightning round, the three discuss a bunch of new laws that took effect last week and determine if each is “good, bad or inadequate,” including the new law expanding abortion access, allowing gender-affirming care for 16 & 17 year olds without parental consent and a cap on application fees for landlords.

Finally, Phil and Ethan make some political predictions and Pat recounts a story about a certain former president and his critique of his wife’s tennis play at Walker’s Point.

