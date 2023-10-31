HARPSWELL – It is with sadness that we announce the death of Robert Place Patterson, beloved husband (twice), father, grandfather, colleague, mentor, and friend. “Bob”, 92, left us on Oct. 21, 2023 surrounded by his family in Brunswick.

Born Nov. 15, 1930 in Taunton, Mass., Bob was the only child of Alvah Greenleaf Patterson and Alice Williams Place. Bob’s education included Boston University (B.A., 1952), Berkeley Divinity School (MDiv-cl, 1955), and Harvard and Boston University Divinity School (1956-1957).

Bob was ordained as an Episcopal priest in 1956 in Massachusetts. He served as rector of St. Mary’s Episcopal Church in Rockport, Mass. before moving his family to Bloomfield Hills, Mich. where he served as associate rector at Christ Church Cranbrook. In 1965, Bob was called to be rector at The Church of the Redeemer in Baltimore, Md. and retired from there in 1993.

Bob was known for his well-loved sermons, his passion for building Christian-Jewish relations, and his active commitment to civil and human rights. His dedication to excellence and his strong work ethic earned him the respect and admiration of colleagues and superiors alike. In 1990, he was awarded the Bishop’s Award for Distinguished Service.

In addition to his career, Bob enjoyed golfing, fly-fishing, photography, reading, following current events, music, and theater. His place on earth closest to heaven was the family camp on Kezar Lake in Lovell, although Tim Pond Camps in Eustis was also very special to Bob. He enjoyed traveling and was honored to have private meetings with Archbishop Desmond Tutu and Former Prime Minister Golda Meir.

Bob married Edith Procter Melcher of Hartford, Conn. in 1956. They had four children, Anne H. Patterson, Elizabeth P. Quinlan, James S. Patterson (deceased 1968,) and David Patterson. In addition to his children, he is survived by their spouses Jeffrey R. Sawyer, Michael J. Quinlan, and Liz Patterson; grandchildren Ben and Erin Sawyer, Andrew and Peter Quinlan, and James and Will Patterson (all of Maine); sister-in-law, Susan Brandes of Delaware; and four nieces and nephews.

After Edith died in 2013, Bob married Abigail Adams Manny of Harpswell in 2015. Abigail’s six children, their spouses, and many grandchildren also share this loss.

The Patterson and Manny families would like to express their heartfelt thanks to all those who provided support and care during Bob’s final months and days.

A celebration of Robert Place Patterson’s life will be held at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Brunswick on Saturday, Nov. 4 at 11 a.m. The service will be live streamed on St. Paul’s website. A celebration of life and interment will take place next spring at The Church of the Redeemer.

Brackett Funeral Home in Brunswick is assisting the family with arrangements. To offer condolences and share fond memories please visit http://www.brackettfh.com to Bob’s online memorial.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to

The Gathering Place

(https://brunswickgatheringplace.org/contribute/) or

St Paul’s Episcopal Church

(https://stpaulsmaine.org/giving/

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous