An 18-year-old man who was arrested for posting to social media a photograph of himself with a rifle and ammunition while outside the Walmart Supercenter in Palmyra and threatening to commit “Lewiston part two” posed a credible threat of violence, according to a court document.

A criminal complaint on file Wednesday at the courthouse in Skowhegan said Michael Bowden of Etna was drunk and high when he sent a Snapchat photograph — taken outside Walmart at 1573 Main St. — of him holding a .308-caliber Savage bolt-action rifle and ammunition.

Bowden sent the photograph to a store employee Sunday, according to the complaint signed by Deputy Andrew Bowman of the Somerset County Sheriff’s Office.

The complaint included an email in which Daniel Wilcox, a member of Walmart’s national threat management team, deemed Bowden a “moderate risk to commit violence.”

Wilcox wrote in the email that Bowden was fired by Walmart in July for theft, and had “been observed using alcohol and has shown up to the store intoxicated.”

A text message exchange between and the store employee revealed Bowden was driving under the influence of marijuana Sunday, according to the complaint.

After Bowden warned of a “Lewiston part two,” a reference to the mass shooting last week that left 18 dead and 13 injured, he later said he was kidding about the threat.

Bowden and the store employee had been in a relationship, but broke up in August, the complaint said.

“Bowden is abusing drugs and alcohol and is making concerning threats of violence that appear to be escalating from his previous behavior,” Wilcox wrote in his email. “Bowden has recently broken up with (a Walmart employee) and has now threatened to copycat a mass murder that just occurred in the same state.”

Wilcox declined a request Wednesday for comment. Attempts to reach Bowden on his cellphone were unsuccessful.

Bowden continued coming into the store “on a nightly basis” after he was fired, according to Chief Deputy Mike Mitchell of the Somerset County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials confiscated the rifle with which Bowden had posed, but Mitchell could not say whether Bowden owned the weapon or if it had been bought legally. Hunting rifles can be purchased in Maine by most people who are 18 or older.

Despite Wilcox’s concerns about Bowden’s behavior, the complaint included a risk assessment from law enforcement officials who determined Bowden posed “zero threat to harm or kill” and did not intend to commit an assault.

Bowden was arrested without incident Sunday and charged with aggravated reckless conduct and domestic violence terrorizing. He was released from custody Monday after posting $10,000 cash bond.

Bowden’s initial court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 3.

