WATERVILLE — Police arrested two people Wednesday in connection with two robberies — one Tuesday at Bangor Savings Bank on upper Main Street in Waterville and another reported early Wednesday at the Circle K convenience store on Norridgewock Road in Fairfield.

“At this point, we have two people in custody, but the case remains under investigation and charges are pending, and we’re collaborating with our federal partners,” Chief William Bonney of the Waterville Police Department said Wednesday.

Bonney said he could not release the names of the suspects believed to be involved in the robberies because they had not been formally charged, but police had probable cause to arrest them, and they are expected to be formally charged later.

The robbery on Halloween occurred just before the bank was to close at 5 p.m., according to officials.

Police posted a statement on the department’s Facebook page saying a lone person robbed the bank at 366 Main St., providing a threatening note to a teller, and was able to get away with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Police from Waterville, Winslow and Fairfield responded to the area, but did not locate the suspect, who was described as 5 feet 9 inches tall and 160 to 170 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Advertisement

Shortly before 2 a.m. Wednesday, the Circle K at 149 Norridgewock Road in Fairfield was robbed by a person whom law enforcement officials believe to be the same suspect involved in the Bangor Savings Bank robbery. That suspect left with an undisclosed amount of cash, according to a police statement.

Waterville and Fairfield police were investigating the case and asked anyone with information to call either police department. Detective Chase Fabian of Waterville can be reached at 207-680-4700 and Detective Shanna Blodgett of Fairfield at 207-453-9322.

Bonney said police received a tip Wednesday afternoon that a suspect had been seen on Front Street in Waterville and left the area in a vehicle.

“Officers converged on the area and located the vehicle, taking two suspects into custody,” he said.

The same Bangor Savings Bank was robbed Feb. 12, 2019, by a man brandishing a handgun, who then ran across four lanes of traffic on upper Main Street and into the Ming Lee Chinese Restaurant parking lot, slipped on the ice and found himself face to face with an agent from the Maine State Police Computer Crimes Task Force, who happened to be parked there.

When the robber fell, the money and gun he had stashed inside his jacket pocket spilled onto the parking lot, and the money was swept across the parking lot by the wind, officials said at the time.

The robber, Jason M. Mackenrodt, 37, of Waterville, later pleaded guilty to robbery and theft charges and was sentenced to five years in prison.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: