The reopening of the South Portland Community Center swimming pool, originally scheduled for the end of this month, has been delayed until Jan. 4.

The pool’s roof is being replaced and the reopening delay is due to the unexpected need to upgrade structural supports to ensure safety, along with material shortages, wet weather and the refurbishing of the pool area post-construction, according to the South Portland Facilities Department.

