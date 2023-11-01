Comedy

Ongoing

The Char and Cher Drag Show: 8:30 p.m., first Wednesday, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. flasklounge.com

Exhibits/Galleries

Friday 11/3-Saturday 11/11

“Wild Mercy”: Amy Kustra, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Meetinghouse Arts, 40 Main St., Freeport. meetinghousearts.org

Through 11/24

“How Do I Look”: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, Elizabeth Moss Galleries, 100 Fore St., Portland. elizabethmossgalleries.com

Through 11/26

“Serenity”: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., daily, Richard Boyd Art Gallery, 15 Epps St., Portland. richardboydpottery.com

Through 11/27

“Aqueous”: Anne Scheer, 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Mondays-Saturdays, Falmouth Memorial Library, 5 Lunt Road, Falmouth. falmouthmemoriallibrary.org

Through 12/2

“Flights of Fancy”: Emily Blaschke and Missy Dunaway, Merrill Memorial Library, 215 Main St., Yarmouth. yarmouthlibrary.org

“Spiritual Ecology, Part 1”: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, Maine Museum of Photographic Arts, 15 Middle St., Portland. mainemuseumofphotographicarts.org

Through 1/31

“Art of Penobscot Bay”: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays, noon to 5 p.m. Sundays, Thos. Moser, 149 Main St., Freeport. thosmoser.com

Ongoing

Maine Art Collective: 157 Middle St., Portland. maineartcollective.com

Film

Friday 11/3

Barbie movie party: 6:30-9 p.m., Scarborough Public Library, 48 Gorham Road, Scarborough. Registration required. scarboroughlibrary.org

“Legend Has It” (2023), “Flying High Again” (2023): 7:15 p.m., State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland. $15 advance, $20 at door, $15 ages 16 and under. statetheatreportland.com

Monday 11/6

“Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One”: 1:30 p.m., Scarborough Public Library, 48 Gorham Road, Scarborough. scarboroughlibrary.org

“Cinema’s First Nasty Women”: Compilation, 7 p.m., Space Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland. $9. space538.org

Jenda’s Movie Madness: B-movie commentary and comedy, 8 p.m., Empire Live, 575 Congress St., Portland. $5. empireliveme.com

Tuesday 11/7

Native American Film Series, “The Warrior Tradition”: 1 p.m., Freeport Community Library, 10 Library Drive, Freeport.

Wednesday 11/8

“Divinity” (2023): 7 p.m., Space Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland. $9. space538.org

Granite Backcountry Alliance Film Festival: 7 p.m., State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland. $20-$25 advance, $30 at door, $10 students. statetheatreportland.com

Friday 11/10

“Warren Miller’s All Time” (2023): 7:30 p.m., State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland. $24 advance, $26 at door. statetheatreportland.com

Ongoing

Apohadion Theater: 107 Hanover St., Portland. theapohadiontheater.com

Merrill Film Society: Watch movies on your own and join a Zoom discussion. Email Mike at mcarnes@yarmouthlibrary.org for an invitation. yarmouthlibrary.org

Music

Friday 11/3

Maine Songwriters Association Showcase: 7-9 p.m., 317 Main Community Music Center, 317 Main St., Yarmouth. $15. mainesongwriters.org

Ocean And: 7:30 p.m., Space Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland. $24, $12 students. space538.org

Mama’s Broke: 8 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland. $18 advance, $22 at door. onelongfellowsquare.com

Railroad Earth: 9 p.m., Aura, 121 Center St., Portland. $29.50-$40. 18-plus. auramaine.com

Saturday 11/4

“Autumn Nocturne” by Rob Byrd: 7 p.m., Southworth Planetarium, 70 Falmouth St., Portland. $10. usm.maine.edu/planet

Harvest dance: 7 p.m., Odd Fellows Hall, 651 Forest Ave., Portland. $15 suggested donation. woodfordscorner.org

“House Music for Autumn”: 7 p.m., Portland Conservatory of Music, 28 Neal St., Portland. $25, $20 seniors, $10 children. venticordi.com

Ragtime Rebellion: 8 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland. $20 advance, $25 day-of. 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com

The Halluci Nation: 8 p.m., Space Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland. $20 advance, $25 at door. space538.org

Twisted Roots: 9 p.m., Aura, 121 Center St., Portland. $20. 18-plus. auramaine.com

Sunday 11/5

Barton Hills Choir performs Grateful Dead: 5 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland. $20. portlandhouseofmusic.com

Säje: 8 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland. $25 advance, $35 at door. onelongfellowsquare.com

Xylouris White: 8 p.m., Space Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland. space538.org

Monday 11/6

Moon Taxi: 8 p.m., State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland. $30 advance, $35 at door. statetheatreportland.com

Tuesday 11/7

Alexandra Kay: 8 p.m., State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland. $22-$30. statetheatreportland.com

Keep Flying, Adulting, Smile Back, Breton: 8 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland. $10 advance, $15 day-of. 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com

Wednesday 11/8

Music Not For Dancing: Pianist Sam Chandler, 6:30 p.m., First Universalist Church of Yarmouth, 97 Main St., Yarmouth. 846-4148

The Middle Men: 8 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland. $15 advance, $20 day-of. 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com

Thursday 11/9

Lettuce: 8 p.m., State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland. $35 advance, $40 at door. statetheatreportland.com

SAD Vol. 2, emo night: 8:30 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland. $20 advance, $25 day-of. 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com

Friday 11/10

Weakened Friends: 8 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland. $18 advance, $20 day-of. portlandhouseofmusic.com

Ongoing

Musicians Circle: 3-5 p.m., Wednesdays, Scarborough Community Center, 418 Payne Road, Scarborough. 730-4150, comserv@scarboroughmaine.org

Rob Carpenter: 6 p.m., Fridays, Byrnes’ Irish Pub, 16 Station Ave., Brunswick. byrnesirishpub.com

Open jazz session: 7 p.m., Wednesdays, Blue, 650A Congress St., Portland. portcityblue.com

Flask Retro Party: 8 p.m., every last Saturday, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. $5. flasklounge.com

Friday DJ: 8 p.m., Fridays, O’Donoghue’s Pub, 103 Pleasant St., Brunswick. facebook.com/ODonoghuesPubBrunswickMe

“Monday of the Minds”: Hip hop open mic, 8 p.m., Mondays, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. 21-plus. flasklounge.com

Stereo Dreams: Open mic, 8 p.m., every first Wednesday, Sun Tiki Studios, 375 Forest Ave., Portland. suntikistudios.com

Open DJ Night: 8:30 p.m., Tuesdays, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. flasklounge.com

Live Music: 9 p.m., Fridays, Sea Dog Brewing Company, 125 Western Ave., South Portland. seadogbrewing.com

Karaoke: 10 p.m., Thursdays, Sea Dog Brewing Company, 125 Western Ave., South Portland. seadogbrewing.com

Theater/Dance

Friday 11/3

“Marvel vs DC: The Extended Stripiverse”: Burlesque and drag, 8 p.m., Empire Live, 575 Congress St., Portland. $20. empireliveme.com

Through 11/4

“The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical”: 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. additional time Nov. 4, Falmouth High School, 74 Woodville Road, Falmouth. $15, $12 students and seniors. showtix4u.com

Saturday 11/4-Sunday 11/19

“Broadway, Twin Piano Edition”: 7 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays, 7:30 p.m. Fridays, 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays, The Hill Arts, 76 Congress St., Portland. goodtheater.com

Through 11/5

“Go, Dog, Go”: 11 a.m. Wednesday and Friday, 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Children’s Museum and Theatre of Maine, 250 Thompson’s Point Road, Portland. $16. kitetails.org

Tuesday 11/7

SALT Institute storytelling: 7 p.m., Space Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland. Free. space538.org

Thursday 11/9-Saturday 11/11

“The 39 Steps”: 7:30 p.m., Pickard Theater, Memorial Hall, Bowdoin College, 1 Bath Road, Brunswick. Free, reservation required. bowdointickets.universitytickets.com

Through 11/11

“Anonymous: a tale of Mary Shelley”: 7 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays, The Studio Theatre, 25A Forest Ave., Portland. $25. eventbrite.com

Through 11/12

“The Realistic Joneses”: 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, The Theater Project, 14 School St., Brunswick. $22, $18 students and seniors, $12 children. theaterproject.com

Ongoing

Balderdash Academy On The Air: 7-9 p.m., monthly, The Hill Arts, 76 Congress St., Portland. $15 advance, $20 at door. thehillarts.me

Open Stage: 6 p.m., last Friday, Three of Strong Spirits distillery, 35B Diamond St., Portland. threeofstrongspirits.com

Teller’s Garden First Friday Performances: 6:30 p.m., first Friday, Portland Media Center, 516 Congress St., Portland. $15, $10 seniors. facebook.com/TellersGarden

