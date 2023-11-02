people on the move

PROMOTIONS

Michael Grenier has been promoted to executive vice president at New Dimensions Federal Credit Union in Waterville. Previously, Grenier worked as an examiner for the state of Maine and the National Credit Union Administration for 10 years. He has a bachelor’s degree in business administration with concentrations in finance and management information systems from the University of Maine.

Haley Ward Inc. has promoted three employees. Robert Harvey has been promoted to municipal infrastructure service line director. Harvey has a Bachelor of Science in mechanical engineering technology from the University of Maine, and a Master of Science in business from Husson University. Ted Stam has been promoted to Northern New England building design regional manager. Stam has a Bachelor of Science in marine engineering and nautical science from the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy, and a Master of Science in naval architecture and marine engineering from Massachusetts Institute of Technology. Jill Walsh has been promoted to human resources director. She has an associate of applied science in business from Eastern Maine Community College, and a Bachelor of Science in business with a minor in human resources management, and a MBusiness.

Saco & Biddeford Savings has promoted five employees. Mikey Rague has been promoted to vice president, market manager. Rague began working at the bank as a seasonal teller. Heather Forgea has been promoted to retail loan underwriting supervisor. Forgea joined the bank as a retail loan processor in 2015. Zach Golojuch has been promoted to assistant vice president. Golojuch joined the bank in 2019 as a retail loan processor. Kathleen Grenier has been promoted to branch operations manager. Grenier joined the bank in 2012 as a teller. Michelle Bellerose has been promoted to senior commercial loan administrator. Bellerose has also become an officer of the bank.

NEW HIRES

Randi Morse has been hired at Allen Insurance and Financial as an account manager in the company’s benefits division. Morse has a degree in accounting from Everest University and volunteers with the American Legion.

Katie Clark has been hired at HistoryIT as their chief operating officer. Clark most recently served as canon for communications for the Episcopal Diocese of Maine.

Brooks Rankin

Duncan MacDougall and Brooks Rankin have been hired by Portland’s RE/MAX Shoreline as real estate agents.

Jessi Knowlton has been hired as vice president, market manager at Saco & Biddeford Savings Institution, South Portland branch.

ACHIEVEMENTS

Leann Cailler, a personal insurance account executive with Allen Insurance and Financial, has been given the Safeco Insurance Award of Distinction for 2023. Cailler has been with Allen since 2007. She holds both the Accredited Customer Service Representative and Certified Professional Insurance Agent designations.

Joella Rossignol, a personal insurance account executive with Allen Insurance and Financial, has been given the Safeco Insurance Award of Distinction for 2023. Rossignol has been with Allen since 1999. She holds the Certified Insurance Counselor (CIC) designation.

Jim Ciampi has received the 2023 Forsley Award, as announced by Northern Light Mercy Hospital. Ciampi has served on the boards of Cheverus High School, Deering Pavilion and the Italian Heritage Center.

GENERAL

Deb Andrews, the historic preservation program manager for Portland, has joined Greater Portland Landmark’s Advocacy Committee. Andrews was Greater Portland Landmark’s executive director from 1984 to 1990. Andrews retired in 2022 and currently serves as a historic preservation consultant.

Julie Larry, senior architectural historian at Black Diamond Consultants, has joined Greater Portland Landmark’s Advocacy Committee. Larry is the former Greater Portland Landmark director of advocacy. She began volunteering with Greater Portland Landmarks in 1995 and currently serves on the Historic Preservation Commission.

