Four people were injured in an explosion at an Orland home Friday that investigators said was likely due to a propane leak.

The explosion, reported around 9:20 a.m. at 102 Soper Road, resulted in two people seriously injured and two people with minor injuries, according to a statement from the Office of State Fire Marshal.

One person was taken via LifeFlight helicopter to Eastern Maine Medical Center with serious but non-life threatening injuries, the fire marshal’s office said.

The other three were transported by ambulance to EMMC. One suffered serious injuries and the other two had minor injuries.

The four injured, all adults, included the two homeowners and two friends of the homeowners, the statement said.

An initial investigation indicated the explosion was due to a propane leak, and investigators are working on determining what was leaking and what the ignition source was.

Orland is a town of about 2,200 people located in Hancock County between Bucksport and Ellsworth.

The fire marshal’s office said the property is a total loss.

The Orland Fire Department also responded to the scene and was assisted with mutual aid from numerous departments.

