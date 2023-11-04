LEWISTON — For the first time in program history, the Freeport High field hockey team is a state champion.

Emily Groves and Sophie Bradford scored first-half goals, and the Falcons (14-3-1) survived a barrage of corners in the second half to defeat Cony, 2-0, in the Class B final Saturday at Lewiston High.

Groves scored on an assist from Liza Flower with 5:17 left in the first quarter, and then assisted on Bradford’s goal with 3:12 left in the second.

The Rams (15-2-1) put on waves of pressure in the second half, totaling 18 of their 23 corners for the game, but couldn’t find the net against the Falcons defense.

