LEWISTON — The state’s top field hockey player made a dramatic addition to her resume Saturday.

Lucy Johnson scored with 58 seconds remaining in the Class A final, lifting Cheverus to a 2-1 victory over Skowhegan at Don Roux Field at Lewiston High School.

Held in check throughout the game by Skowhegan’s diligent defense, Johnson, the state’s all-time leading scorer, finally got free down the left side, moved back towards the goal, and roofed a shot by Michela Provost to put the Stags (18-0) on top.

It was the third straight championship meeting between the teams. Cheverus won 4-1 in 2021, while Skowhegan won 3-2 last year.

Johnson also assisted on the Stags’ first goal, pushing a pass toward the net that Mikayla Talbot knocked home with 5:09 to go in the first quarter.

Skowhegan (16-2) pulled even just before halftime off a corner. Layla Conway had the insert, Laney LeBlanc passed it down to Sydalia Savage, and Conway knocked in the rebound of Savage’s shot to make it 1-1 with five seconds left in the half.

