Leah Snyder converted a through pass from Britta Denny for the go-ahead goal with 15:46 remaining, and second-seeded Camden Hills earned a 2-1 win over No. 3 Brunswick in a Class A North girls’ soccer semifinal Saturday at Augusta’s Cony High School.

Snyder also set up the tying goal by Lea Zwecker early in the second half, just a few minutes after Brunswick’s Hazel Bachman opened the scoring off a corner kick.

Camden Hills (14-1-1) advances to face top-seeded Bangor in the regional final at 4 p.m. Tuesday at Lewiston High.

Brunswick, which eliminated the Windjammers in the 2021 regional semifinals and the 2022 regional final, finished at 11-5.

FOOTBALL

WELLS 42, FREEPORT 7: Eli Potter rushed for four touchdowns in the first 14 minutes, and the top-seeded Warriors (6-3) converted a blocked punt and three turnovers into touchdowns on the way to a Class D South semifinal over the fifth-seeded Falcons (3-7) in Wells.

The Warriors quickly took advantage of two interceptions and a fumble. After opening the scoring with a 9-yard run, Potter plunged in twice from the 1 to make it 21-0 after one quarter, then added a 28-yard TD run early in the second quarter.

Wells’ second interception led to a 47-yard touchdown pass from Brooks Fox to Dyllan Davis. The Warriors got one more TD to increase the lead to 42-0 at halftime, as Riley Murphy recovered a Wells fumble in the end zone.

Freeport avoided a shutout when James Coffin scored on a 1-yard run in the fourth quarter.

Wells will host the regional final next weekend against third-seeded Winthrop/Monmouth/Hall-Dale.

WINTHROP/MONMOUTH/HALL-DALE 17, OAK HILL 14: Gabe Robinson kicked a 30-yard field goal in the final seconds as the third-seeded Ramblers (7-3) made a late comeback to beat the second-seeded Raiders (5-4) in a Class D South semifinal in Wales.

Oak Hill led 14-6 until Winthrop’s Braden Brannigan threw an 8-yard touchdown pass to Ben Porter with 2:15 remaining. Cody Cobb tied the game with a conversion rush.

Brody Adams then picked off a halfback option pass by Oak Hill, and the Ramblers drove into position for the winning field goal.

MT. DESERT ISLAND 26, CAMDEN HILLS 6: Spencer Laurendeau had four rushing touchdowns, including a pair in the first quarter to stake his team to a 14-0 lead, and the third-seeded Trojans (8-1) defeated the top-seeded Windjammers (8-1) in the 8-man Large School North final at Rockport.

MDI forced five turnovers as it earned a spot in the state championship game next Saturday at Bangor’s Cameron Field against either Greely or Brunswick.

Camden Hills cut into its deficit in the second quarter when William Haslam scored on a 1-yard run. But the Windjammers fumbled the kickoff to start the second half, setting up Laurendeau’s third TD, from the 1. Laurendeau added a 5-yard scoring run in the fourth.

