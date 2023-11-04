Elijah Burris scored on a 7-yard run with 1:48 left and Hampton rallied to beat the University of Maine 42-35 in a Coastal Athletic Association football game on Saturday in Orono.

Maine (2-8, 1-6 CAA) led 28-14 at the half and 35-21 late in the third quarter but lost its third straight game.

Burris finished with 177 yards and four touchdowns. He also scored on a 7-yard run with 8:51 left in the fourth quarter as Hampton (5-4, 3-3) tied it 35-35.

Derek Robertson completed 28 of 46 passes for 349 yards and five touchdowns, including three in the second quarter, for Maine. Rohan Jones caught four passes for 43 yards and three touchdowns.

HUSSON 30, U. OF NEW ENGLAND 27: Jarrett Henault threw a 3-yard touchdown pass to Shane LaPorte with 44 seconds left to bring the Nor’easters (6-2, 2-2 CCC) within three points, but the Eagles (6-3, 2-2) recovered the onside kick and held on for the win, in Biddeford.

Henault threw two touchdown passes to LaPorte in the fourth quarter as UNE tried to rally. He finished with 331 yards, four touchdowns and one interception. LaPorte caught 11 passes for 90 yards and AJ DeFilio caught nine passes for 91 yards and a touchdown.

Nic Visser threw for 217 yards and a touchdown for Husson. Elijah Garnett rushed for 161 yards and two TDs.

TUFTS 38, COLBY 0: Aundre Smith rushed for 96 yards and two touchdowns and the Jumbos (5-2) cruised to a win over the Mules (3-3) in Medford, Massachusetts.

Tufts held Colby to just 47 yards of total offense and five first downs.

Michael Berluti threw for 163 yards and a touchdown for Tufts. He also rushed for a touchdown.

TRINITY 52, BATES 7: Spencer Fetter completed 27 of 35 passes for 311 yards and four touchdowns as the Bantams (5-1) cruised past the Bobcats (0-6) in Hartford, Connecticut.

Sean Clapp caught eight passes for 113 yards and a touchdown for Trinity.

Ryan Lynskey rushed 14 times for 72 yards and Nolan Hobbs caught a 2-yard touchdown pass for Bates.

AMHERST 27, BOWDOIN 23: Mike Piazza threw a 51-yard touchdown pass to Carter Jung late in the third quarter to lift thee Mammoths (3-5) past the Polar Bears (4-4) in Brunswick.

Piazza completed 25 of 35 passes for 374 yards and two touchdowns. Owen Gaydos caught nine passes for 130 yards for Amherst.

Andrew Boel threw for 129 yards and a score for Bowdoin. Robbie Long threw for 117 yards, while rushing for 81 yards and a touchdown, and Andre Eden rushed for 80 yards and a touchdown.

(3) OHIO STATE 35, RUTGERS 16: Cornerback Jordan Hancock woke up No. 3 Ohio State early in the second half with a 93-yard interception return for a touchdown and the Buckeyes (9-0, 6-0 Big 10) rallied from their first halftime deficit of the season to beat the vastly improved Scarlet Knights (6-3, 3-3) in Piscataway, New Jersey.

Kyle McCord hit Marvin Harrison Jr. on two of his three touchdown passes and TreVeyon Henderson ran for 128 yards and a score as the Buckeyes beat Rutgers for the 10th straight time.

(7) TEXAS 33, (25) KANSAS STATE 30: Bert Auburn kicked a 42-yard field goal in overtime and the Longhorns (8-1, 5-1 Big 12) defense got a key stop on fourth down to earn a win over the Wildcats (6-3, 4-2) in Austin, Texas.

CLEMSON 31, (12) NOTRE DAME 23: Phil Mafah ran for a career high 186 yards and two touchdowns in relief of the injured Will Shipley and the Tigers (5-4) held off the Irish (7-3) to end a disheartening two-game losing streak in Clemson, South Carolina.

The Tigers came in with more losses in a season than it had in 13 years and still stinging from the radio criticism of “Tyler from Spartanburg,” who called out Dabo Swinney and drew a strong, even hostile rebuke from the coach that apparently fired up the whole group.

(19) TENNESSEE 59, UCONN 3: Joe Milton, Jr. passed for 254 yards and two touchdowns and ran for another score, all in the first half, and the Volunteers (7-2) had three defensive TDs for the first time in program history in a victory over Huskies (1-8) in Knoxville, Tennessee.

FIELD HOCKEY

SOUTHERN MAINE 1, KEENE STATE 0: Hannah Banks scored an unassisted goal in the third period and Huskies (15-7) beat the Owls (13-9) in Gorham to win the Little East Conference title and earn an automatic bid into the NCAA Division III tournament.

The field for the NCAA tournament will be announced at 10:30 p.m. Sunday.

Julianna Kiklis had six saves for Southern Maine, while Clara Gorman stopped five shots for Keene State.

WILLIAMS 2, BATES 1: Molly Hellman and Kiki Higgins scored in the fourth quarter as the Ephs (11-6) rallied to beat the Bobcats (12-5) in the NESCAC semifinals in Middlebury, Vermont.

Brooke Moloney-Kolenberg scored in the second quarter for Bates.

Williams advances to play No. 1 Middlebury in the final on Sunday. The Panthers advanced with a 4-1 win over Amherst.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

BOWDOIN 2, WILLIAMS 1: Samaya Bernardo converted in the seventh round of penalty kicks and the third-seeded Polar Bears (9-3-5) beat the second-seeded Ephs (9-3-5) in the NESCAC semifinals in Amherst, Massachusetts.

The Polar Bears advance to the NESCAC final for the first time since 2015 to face No. 1 Amherst on Sunday.

Isabel Konijenberg scored in the first half to give Williams the lead. Ella Olcese tied it in the second half for Bowdoin.

