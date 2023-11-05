Firefighters responded to a call of a house fire late Saturday afternoon at an apartment building located at 17 Mill Street, according to the Yarmouth Fire Rescue Department.

One person was transported to a hospital with minor smoke inhalation.

When the fire was reported, dispatch operators were told that occupants were still inside the home.

When Yarmouth firefighters arrived at the scene, they were able to confirm that all of the occupants were out of the burning building, according to the Yarmouth Fire Rescue Facebook post.

Firefighters attacked the fire, which photos show heavy black smoke and flames pouring from the building’s upper floor and roof.

Five departments from nearby communities, Freeport, Cumberland, Falmouth, North Yarmouth, and Durham, responded to the fire and provided help.

Meanwhile, firefighters from Gray and Pownal covered Yarmouth’s North Road station.

Police officers from Yarmouth were also at the scene with traffic control, according to the Yarmouth Fire Rescue Department.

The fire is still under investigation.

