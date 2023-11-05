A Smyrna man was charged with arson after a fire was extinguished at Walmart in Bangor, according to the Maine Department of Public Safety.

Lucas Landry, 44, was charged with arson and taken into custody on Saturday and transported to the Penobscot County Jail, according to a statement from Shannon Moss of the Public Safety Department.

On Friday at approximately 5:48 p.m., the Bangor Fire Department and the Bangor Police Department responded to a fire at Walmart at 900 Stillwater Ave.

Investigators from the Maine State Fire Marshal’s Office responded. An internal surveillance video indicated that the fire was started in the men’s clothing section by an adult male, Moss said. A joint investigation established that Landry started the fire.

He was located at his home on Saturday, and taken into custody.

Landry is currently on probation for burglary. No bail will be set as a probation hold has been placed on Landry.

Authorities are asking that if anyone has video of the fire please share it by sending it to: https://pdupload.bangormaine.gov

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: