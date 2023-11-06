Nothing says fall quite like sitting all bundled up in the bleachers under the glare of the stadium lights on a crisp autumn evening and cheering one’s team to victory. We are so thrilled to be able to congratulate the Old Orchard Beach High School Gulls on their continued success on the field this season. Coincidentally, our November theme here at the library is Family, Friends, Food, and Football – and we’ll have plenty of all of that this month.

On display this month at the library is a shelf near the parking lot entrance of books and DVDs that celebrate family, friends, food and football. Also in the circulation area is the Yellow Tulip Project display that’s recently been posted at both Town Hall and at the high school. The project title is “I Am More: Facing Stigma,” and the name pretty much speaks for itself. If you haven’t seen it, please stop by and take a look.

Families are invited to visit on Nov. 22 at 1 p.m. for a Family Movie Day. If I’m not mistaken, there will be popcorn. Stop by for a snack and a flick.

Meet some new friends or join your old ones at our Brown Bag Book Bunch each Tuesday at 11:30 a.m. for lunch book talk. BYOB. Bring Your Own Book. Beverages are available. Lunch is optional.

Speaking of family and friends, homeschoolers are invited for the Table Top Game Open House on Friday, Nov. 17 at 11 a.m. On Saturday, Nov.18, starting at 11 a.m., everyone is invited for Round Two of the Table-top Games Open House. Also on Saturday, Nov. 18 join us at 11:30 a.m. for a book reading by local children’s author, Minquansis Sapiel, who will be sharing her recently published children’s book, “Little People of the Dawn.”

Giving thanks and November are connected in our minds. November is that time of year when we recognize the service of our veterans. Did you know 9.6% of Mainers are veterans? We even have a veteran on staff here at the library. In observance of Veteran’s Day, the library will be closed on Saturday, Nov. 11.

This month is also when we observe a national day of giving thanks. We will also be closed on Thursday and Friday, Nov. 23 and 24 for Thanksgiving.

November is a wonderful month to celebrate family, friends, food, and football, and we are so grateful to have an abundance of all four here at Libby Memorial Library.

Speaking of gratitude, the staff and volunteers at Libby Library would like to take a moment to thank all of our cardholders/patrons for your support. We appreciate each and every one of you. In fact, you are why we are here, and we love seeing you. This season, please stop by the library and check out what’s new.

As a reminder, if you are a resident and/or a property owner, or work for a year-round business here in town, and you don’t already have your card, you are eligible for a free library card. Just bring proof of residency and a photo ID to the library, and we would be happy to set you up with a card.

As our favorite Aardvark, Arthur Read, always says, “Having fun isn’t hard, when you’ve got a library card.”

