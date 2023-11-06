In the aftermath of the deadliest mass shooting in Maine’s history, I would like to share some of the resources available to help you, your family, your friends, your co-workers, and your neighbors process — and recover from — this traumatic event. Although the mass shooting did not occur in our district, Maine is a small state. Ever since, we have felt collective grief and pain.

There are several resources available for the mass shooting victims and their families. The Lewiston Armory set up a Family Assistance Center. It is one central space for victims and their loved ones to gather so that they do not have to make multiple stops seeking assistance. The Center is also open for those people who were present at the mass shooting sites, but were not physically injured. If you would like to help the broader Lewiston community, you can consider making a donation to the Central Maine Medical Center Compassionate Care Fund for Trauma Response and Support. For more information, send an email to giving@cmhc.org.

Additionally, the Maine Community Foundation has created the Lewiston-Auburn Area Response Fund. It will address the current and emerging needs associated with the mass shooting. One hundred percent of every dollar donated will be allocated to people who have been impacted and the organizations that will help guide Lewiston-Auburn through the process of healing. The City of Lewiston has established the City of Lewiston Families and Victims Fund, and Lewiston Public Schools has opened a portal to support students’ needs. You can find the donation link at lewistonpublicschools.org.

Along with these resources that provide direct, immediate aid to the people impacted by the mass shooting in Lewiston, there are statewide resources that help people with emotional and mental health needs. No matter where you live, mass shootings can make people feel anger, anxiety, fear, despair, and a sense of helplessness in the days and weeks following the violence. If either you or someone you know needs support, please don’t hesitate to call or text 988. This number is the Suicide and Behavioral Health Crisis Hotline that offers free, confidential support for anyone. Trained crisis specialists can also respond by chat at 988lifeline.org. The Hotline is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. For teens and young adults, you can text the National Alliance on Mental Illness Teen Text Line at (207) 515-8398. The Text Line is available from noon to 10 p.m., seven days a week.

I would also like to recognize that the mass shooting took a toll on clinicians, educators, and first responders. The FrontLine WarmLine offers free support services to help these professionals manage the stress of responding to disasters from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days a week. I thank you all for the aid and assistance that you have been providing both during and after Maine’s deadliest mass shooting.

Healing takes time. I hope that some of these resources will help you heal. As always, you can contact me directly at Donna.Bailey@legislature.maine.gov or my Senate office at (207) 287-1515.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: