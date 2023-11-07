Wabanaki Stories by Native American Storyteller and Historian, Anne Jennison, will be held Thursday, Nov. 9 at 6:30 pm,. at the McArthur Library in Biddeford. Amission is free, but attendees are encouraged to arrive early, as seating is limited.

Each year the Biddeford Historical Society presents a day of celebration at the historic First Parish Meetinghouse on Veterans Day. This will be held on Saturday, Nov. 11 at 1 p.m. The celebration will include an honor detail from the American Veterans Post, a speech by Mayor Alan Casavant, representatives from Volk Packaging concerning the Wall of Honor, recitation of the names of the earliest veterans from Biddeford who fought in the American Revolution by the Biddeford High School History Club, a speech by the Keynote speaker – Colonel Jennifer Fullmer, Taps played by Debbie Peck, a military book giveaway by Denis Lettelier, and more.

Veterans Day Observance takes place at Veterans Memorial, Arundel Fire Station, Limerick Road, Arundel, at 11 a.m., Nov. 11. There will be a Reading of Honor Roll, M.L.Day Children’s Choir, and short messages of remembrance. All are welcome. The event is hosted by Arundel Historical Society.

A free community chicken pot pie dinner will take place at Goodwins Mills Advent Christian Church, 503 Goodwins Mills Road at the Mill on Nov. 11 from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Eat in or Take out.

The University of New England will host two AI experts for its President’s Forum event at 6 p.m., on Monday, Nov. 13. The event titled, “AI: The End of the World or the Dawn of a New Age?” will be held in the Harold Alfond Forum, Room 283, on UNE’s Biddeford Campus. The event is free and open to the public.

Join Ferry Beach on Tuesday, Nov. 14, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. for an evening of food with time to mingle with family, friends and neighbors while hearing a guest speaker talk about Camino de Santiago. Tickets are $20 per person, children under 8 eat for free with the purchase of a ticket. Tickets can be purchased on the website at fbch.me/dinner.

Enabling the disabled – Establishing the best possible financial estate is a challenge. Attorney Robert Boudreau of Scarborough will conduct a free 90-minute presentation and take questions on: what people need to know in managing their financial estate to benefit any heirs who may have a disability, and recent legal changes in this area. Session time and date is from 10 to 11:30 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 17. The location is St Joseph Church downstairs hall, 178 Elm St., Biddeford. Register in advance either at govmcd@icloud.com or 207-468-7324. The event is ponsored by the St. Joseph Council #12941, Knights of Columbus.

Trinity Episcopal Church at the corner of Main and Cleveland streets in Saco is hosting its annual Holly Berry Fair on Saturday, Nov. 18 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. There will be crafters, a cookie walk, gift baskets, books, photography, new to you, and a luncheon available.

The North Saco Congressional Church at 126 Rocky Hill Road in Saco is having a Christmas Fair and Bake Sale on Saturday, Nov. 18 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be rafts, bake goods, White Elephant table and soup or stew luncheon. FMI, call 282-0958.

The Friends of Rachel Carson National Wildlife Refuge have a pop-up online market available until Nov. 19 selling fabulous Refuge-themed T-shirts, fleece jackets and vests, and hats. The items spotlight a few of the species seen on the refuge including the endangered piping plover, egret, and the Blue Goose which is the iconic symbol of the National Wildlife Refuge System.

The 24th Annual Free Community Thanksgiving Dinner will be held on Thursday, Nov. 23 at the Most Holy Trinity Church Hall at 271 Main St. in Saco, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. All the fixings for a turkey dinner, including dessert and beverages, will be available. Dinners are also available for take-out. Delivery orders are also available and must be placed in advance and will be delivered between noon and 1 p.m. Menus are available at the Good Shepherd Parish office at 271 Main St., Saco, and delivery orders can be placed by calling the Parish office at 207-282-3321. Ext. 100. until Monday, Nov. 21 at 4 p.m. Take-out orders can be picked up at the hall. There is no charge for the dinner, and all are welcome. Anyone wishing to make a donation towards the dinner may send it to Knights of Columbus, P.O. Box 1487, Biddeford, ME 04005. Checks can be made out Knights of Columbus with a note for Turkey Dinner on the memo line. Sponsored by the Knights of Columbus and a caring community, with special thanks to the Good Shepherd Parish. For more information, contact Mike Bolduc at 468-0106 or mikefairpoint@twc.com.

The Bar Mills Commnity Church, located on 13 Hermit Thush Drive in Buxton, will hold ig annual Christmas Marketplace on Friday, Dec. 1, 4 to 7 p.m., and Saturday, Dec. 2, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. FMI, visit the website: www.barmillscommunitychurch.org, visit the church on Facebook or contact Judy at 929-5555.

