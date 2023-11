Lee Auto Malls, in partnership with Efficiency Maine, has provided the Midcoast Youth Center with a free two-year lease on an all-electric 2023 Toyota bZ4X.

The nonprofit youth center will use the car to shuttle teens to school, medical, dental and counseling appointments, college visits and more.

Midcoast Youth Center, based in Bath, provides services to unhoused and disadvantaged youth and young adults.

