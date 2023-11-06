Tyson Foods is recalling 30,000 pounds of frozen chicken “Fun Nuggets” after consumers reported finding metal shards in the dinosaur-shaped patties.

“A limited number of consumers have reported they found small, pliable metal pieces in the product, and out of an abundance of caution, the company is recalling this product,” Tyson said in a statement that included the bag label. “No other Tyson Brand products are affected.”

The recall applies to 29-ounce plastic bag packages made at a single location on Sept. 5, Tyson said in its recall announcement on Saturday.

About 16,500 packages of the nuggets, bearing a Sept. 4, 2024 best-by date, were shipped to distributors in Alabama, California, Illinois, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, Tennessee, Virginia and Wisconsin, to be sold to retailers. The USDA has promised to post a list of those stores on its recall website, though they had not been named as of Sunday.

Tysons told authorities about the complaints as it issued the voluntary recall.

“FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ freezers,” the food inspection agency said. “Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.”

No deaths or major injuries have been reported, though the metal caused one reported “minor oral injury,” the FSIS said.

