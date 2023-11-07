At-large Portland City Councilor April Fournier appeared to be headed for reelection with about half of the votes counted Tuesday evening.

Anna Bullet held a substantial lead in the race for the District 4 seat on the council.

The municipal races attracted several newcomers this year, in part because District 4 Councilor Andrew Zarro and District 5 Councilor Mark Dion gave up their seats to run for mayor, and school board members Yusuf Yusuf and Aura Russell-Bedder didn’t seek reelection.

AT-LARGE RACES

At-large Councilor April Fournier, the only councilor seeking reelection, was challenged by William Linnell, a former Cape Elizabeth town councilor who has run for Portland’s school board in the past.

Fournier led with 65% of the vote after seven of 12 precincts were counted.

Fournier, 43, is a program manager with Advance Native Political Leadership, a national organization established in 2016 to increase Native American representation in elected and appointed offices throughout the United States. She has served one three-year term on the council and said she hopes to work during a second term on stabilizing the homeless population through a housing-first model.

Linnell, 67, is a part-time lobsterman and former program manager at the Long Creek Youth Development Center, Maine’s only juvenile detention center. Linnell said he hopes to get people off the street and into housing by legally compelling them into drug and alcohol treatment programs.

On the school board, Usira Ali and Austin Sims ran for the at-large seat held by Yusuf Yusuf, who didn’t seek reelection following a three-year term.

Ali, 23, a part-time medical assistant and plans to attend medical school. She graduated from Portland schools in 2018 and wants to increase equity in the school district and lift up student voices.

Sims, 37, is a soon to be stay-at-home dad with a past career in tech and previous experience in Portland politics. He hopes to raise money for the school district so it can maintain and grow programming.

DISTRICT 4 RACES

Anna Bullett and Sam Cady competed for the council seat representing District 4, which includes East Deering and parts of the Back Cove, Deering Center and North Deering neighborhoods. Both are political newcomers.

Bullett led with 59% with seven of 12 precincts reported.

Cady, 50, is an ophthalmologist with Maine Eye, which has offices near the former homeless encampment on Marginal Way, which he said motivated him to run for council so he could do something about the housing crisis.

Bullett, 39, is the director of health and nutrition programs at The Opportunity Alliance, which serves low-income residents of Cumberland County. Bullett said she wants to prioritize working with the homeless community to find solutions for the housing crisis.

On the school board, Fatuma Noor, a political newcomer, ran uncontested for the District 4 seat currently held by Russell-Bedder.

DISTRICT 5 RACES

Matt Buonopane and Kate Sykes ran for the council seat representing District 5, which is made up of the North Deering, Deering Center and Riverton neighborhoods.

No results were available for this race at press time.

Buonopane, 33, is a political newcomer and commercial lender who said he wants to bring a moderate voice to the council. Building more housing in Portland is a priority for him, which he would encourage by offering incentives to developers and funding mixed-income public housing cooperatives.

Sykes, 56, is a freelance writer and former electoral committee co-chair of the Maine Democratic Socialists of America. She ran against Dion for the District 5 seat in 2020 and lost after three rounds of ranked-choice voting. Sykes said she would like to see more affordable housing, including city-run, mixed-income developments.

On the school board, Sarah Brydon, 44, ran uncontested for reelection to the District 5 seat. She won the seat in a special election last year, taking over for Jeff Irish, who resigned from the board in October 2021.

