Scarborough voters decided on a controversial $160 million K-3 unified school project designed to modernize and address crowding issues in the town’s schools.

Election results were incomplete at press time.

The project would consolidate three primary schools and all third-graders into one new building, move sixth-graders into Wentworth School and renovate Scarborough Middle School.

It would eliminate 30 portable classroom, including 18 at K-2 schools and 12 at the middle school. The entire sixth-grade has been learning in portables for almost two decades. The new primary school would be built on land to be purchased from The Downs – a site selected from 46 potential locations that is part of the former Scarborough Downs multi-use redevelopment project.

Proponents said the school proposal is a cost-effective solution that aligns with the town’s commitment to educational excellence while also bringing broader community and economic benefits. They said The Downs is the ideal location to unite students on one campus and foster a collaborative community among educators, students and families.

Opponents said the project is too expensive and the new school, designed for 1,130 students, would be too large. They also raised concerns about the proposed deal with the developers of The Downs, including the $16 million cost for the land and off-site improvements, zoning changes, tax incentives, and the impact on the existing neighborhood.

